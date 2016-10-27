Undefeated! Gamecocks wrap up regular season with 17th straight win

The No. 2 South Carolina women’s soccer team defeated Ole Miss 2-0 on Thursday at Stone Stadium to complete an undefeated regular season.
The 17-0-1 Gamecocks are SEC regular-season champs for the second time under head coach Shelley Smith and won 17 straight after an opening match tie. They are Division I’s only unbeaten team and set a school record for SEC wins (11).
In next week’s SEC tournament (in Orange Beach, Ala.), USC plays its first match at 5 p.m. Nov. 2 against the eighth or ninth seed.
