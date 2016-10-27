Photos: USC tops Ole Miss for 17th straight win

Tatumn Milazzo (23), Savannah McCaskill (7), Daija Griffin (14) and Sophie Groff, right, celebrate a first half goal against Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Saturday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina players celebrate a victory against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina players celebrate a victory against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina head coach Shelley Smith talks with her players following a victory against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C.
South Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz (6) is introduced before an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's players huddle up before an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz (6) attempts to block a pass during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Tatumn Milazzo dribbles downfield during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Vanessa Kovar (99) challenges Bella Fiorenzo (3) of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Lindsey Lane dribbles downfield during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Elexa Bahr attempts to control possession during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan pushes the ball down the sideline during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Daija Griffin challenges Georgia Russell of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill dribbles the ball against Liza Harbin during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill (7) dribbles the ball during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz (6) pushes the ball downfield during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill takes a shot against Liza Harbin of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan dribbles down the sideline during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Tatumn Milazzo (23) challenges Addie Forbus of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Sophie Groff, right, challenges Alley Houghton of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan pushes the ball down the sideline during an NCAA college soccer game against Ole Miss Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
Ole Miss midfielder Bella Fiorenzo controls the ball against South Carolina's Dominique Babbitt (12) and Sophie Groff (5) during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
Ole Miss midfielder Gretchen Harknett (14) battles for a header against South Carolina's Dominique Babbitt (12) during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill battles for possession against Georgia Russell of Ole Miss during an NCAA college soccer game Thursday, Oct. 27, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. South Carolina defeated Ole Miss 2-0.
