South Carolina soccer nets top SEC postseason honors

South Carolina’s women’s soccer team captured a number of SEC postseason awards, including top coach, and top offensive and defensive players, it was announced Sunday.
South Carolina’s Shelley Smith earned SEC Coach of the Year honors while Auburn senior midfielder Casie Ramsier was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
South Carolina’s Savannah McCaskill was selected as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and South Carolina senior defender Kaleigh Kurtz was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Missouri’s Sarah Luebbert garnered SEC Freshman of the Year honors.
It is the third SEC Coach of the Year honor for Smith, who led the Gamecocks to their second regular season SEC championship with an 11-0-0 record. South Carolina’s overall .972 winning percentage (17-0-1) is the best in the nation. The Gamecocks are only team in the nation without a loss on the season and are the first team since Florida in 2011 to finish league play unbeaten and untied.
McCaskill becomes the second South Carolina player to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Kayla Grimsley (2010 and 2011). The junior from Chapin leads the SEC with 14 goals and with 36 points.
Kurtz, a native of Greer, anchored a stingy South Carolina defense that allowed just seven goals on the season. The Gamecock defense ranks fifth nationally with a .038 goals against average.
2016 SEC Soccer Awards
Coach of the Year: Shelley Smith, South Carolina
Offensive Player of the Year: Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year: Kaleigh Kurtz, South Carolina
Freshman of the Year: Sarah Luebbert, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Casie Ramsier, Auburn
One week ago, @SoccerSmithsSC guided the #Gamecocks to the program's 3rd SEC Title.— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 30, 2016
Today she's tabbed the league's Coach of the Year! pic.twitter.com/Gn4elPtJhA
36 Points— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 30, 2016
14 Goals
8 Game-Winners #Gamecocks junior forward @smccaskill_21's earns SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors! pic.twitter.com/zihglbqxrb
She played every minute of conference action. Carolina didn't trail for one second.— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 30, 2016
Kaleigh Kurtz is the SEC Defensive Player of the Year! pic.twitter.com/fjPUAKfNBT
A huge congrats to the three #Gamecocks that joined Kaleigh Kurtz and Savannah McCaskill on the All-SEC First Team! #ForeverToThree pic.twitter.com/u6YxL5x0Cm— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 30, 2016
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Kristen Dodson, Auburn
Forward: Savannah Jordan, Florida
Forward: Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina
Forward: Hannah Wilkinson, Tennessee
Midfielder: Claire Kelley, Arkansas
Midfielder: Casie Ramsier, Auburn
Midfielder: Meggie Dougherty Howard, Florida
Midfielder: Chelsea Drennan, South Carolina
Defender: Kiana Clarke, Auburn
Defender: Gabby Seiler, Florida
Defender: Paige Bendell, South Carolina
Defender: Kaleigh Kurtz, South Carolina
Goalkeeper: Mikayla Krzeczowski, South Carolina
At-Large: Marion Crowder, Georgia
At-Large: Melanie Donaldson, Missouri
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Mallory Eubanks, Mississippi State
Forward: Sarah Luebbert, Missouri
Forward: Sophie Groff, South Carolina
Forward: Haley Pounds, Texas A&M
Midfielder: Brooke Ramsier, Auburn
Midfielder: Summer Clarke, LSU
Midfielder: Gretchen Harknett, Ole Miss
Midfielder: Kaitlyn Clark, Missouri
Midfielder: Rylie O’Keefe, Tennessee
Defender: Jessi Hartzler, Arkansas
Defender: Qyara Winston, Arkansas
Defender: Caroline Waters, Georgia
Defender: Lauren Selaiden, Missouri
Goalkeeper: Sarah Le Beau, Auburn
Goalkeeper: Danielle Rice, Texas A&M
At-Large: Kristen Cardano, Florida
At-Large: Cristina DeZeeuw, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman Team
Stefani Doyle, Arkansas
Kayla McKeon, Arkansas
Bri Folds, Auburn
Karli Gutsche, Auburn
Julia Lester, Florida
Marissa Bosco, Kentucky
Evangeline Soucie, Kentucky
Sarah Luebbert, Missouri
Mikayla Krzeczowski, South Carolina
Maya Neal, Tennessee
Grace Piper, Texas A&M
Grace Jackson, Vanderbilt
