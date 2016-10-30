Other USC Sports

October 30, 2016 1:12 PM

South Carolina soccer nets top SEC postseason honors

South Carolina’s women’s soccer team captured a number of SEC postseason awards, including top coach, and top offensive and defensive players, it was announced Sunday.

South Carolina’s Shelley Smith earned SEC Coach of the Year honors while Auburn senior midfielder Casie Ramsier was named SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

South Carolina’s Savannah McCaskill was selected as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and South Carolina senior defender Kaleigh Kurtz was tabbed SEC Defensive Player of the Year. Missouri’s Sarah Luebbert garnered SEC Freshman of the Year honors.

It is the third SEC Coach of the Year honor for Smith, who led the Gamecocks to their second regular season SEC championship with an 11-0-0 record. South Carolina’s overall .972 winning percentage (17-0-1) is the best in the nation. The Gamecocks are only team in the nation without a loss on the season and are the first team since Florida in 2011 to finish league play unbeaten and untied.

McCaskill becomes the second South Carolina player to win SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors, joining Kayla Grimsley (2010 and 2011). The junior from Chapin leads the SEC with 14 goals and with 36 points.

Kurtz, a native of Greer, anchored a stingy South Carolina defense that allowed just seven goals on the season. The Gamecock defense ranks fifth nationally with a .038 goals against average.

2016 SEC Soccer Awards

Coach of the Year: Shelley Smith, South Carolina

Offensive Player of the Year: Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year: Kaleigh Kurtz, South Carolina

Freshman of the Year: Sarah Luebbert, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Casie Ramsier, Auburn

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Kristen Dodson, Auburn

Forward: Savannah Jordan, Florida

Forward: Savannah McCaskill, South Carolina

Forward: Hannah Wilkinson, Tennessee

Midfielder: Claire Kelley, Arkansas

Midfielder: Casie Ramsier, Auburn

Midfielder: Meggie Dougherty Howard, Florida

Midfielder: Chelsea Drennan, South Carolina

Defender: Kiana Clarke, Auburn

Defender: Gabby Seiler, Florida

Defender: Paige Bendell, South Carolina

Defender: Kaleigh Kurtz, South Carolina

Goalkeeper: Mikayla Krzeczowski, South Carolina

At-Large: Marion Crowder, Georgia

At-Large: Melanie Donaldson, Missouri

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Mallory Eubanks, Mississippi State

Forward: Sarah Luebbert, Missouri

Forward: Sophie Groff, South Carolina

Forward: Haley Pounds, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Brooke Ramsier, Auburn

Midfielder: Summer Clarke, LSU

Midfielder: Gretchen Harknett, Ole Miss

Midfielder: Kaitlyn Clark, Missouri

Midfielder: Rylie O’Keefe, Tennessee

Defender: Jessi Hartzler, Arkansas

Defender: Qyara Winston, Arkansas

Defender: Caroline Waters, Georgia

Defender: Lauren Selaiden, Missouri

Goalkeeper: Sarah Le Beau, Auburn

Goalkeeper: Danielle Rice, Texas A&M

At-Large: Kristen Cardano, Florida

At-Large: Cristina DeZeeuw, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman Team

Stefani Doyle, Arkansas

Kayla McKeon, Arkansas

Bri Folds, Auburn

Karli Gutsche, Auburn

Julia Lester, Florida

Marissa Bosco, Kentucky

Evangeline Soucie, Kentucky

Sarah Luebbert, Missouri

Mikayla Krzeczowski, South Carolina

Maya Neal, Tennessee

Grace Piper, Texas A&M

Grace Jackson, Vanderbilt

