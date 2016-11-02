Gamecocks rally behind McCaskill’s 2 goals to advance at SEC tournament

At Orange Beach, Ala., junior Savannah McCaskill scored two second-half goals to lift South Carolina past Texas A&M 2-1 on Thursday in the SEC tournament.
The Gamecocks (18-0-1, 12-0-0 SEC) advance to face either Florida or Missouri in the semifinal round at 4:30 p.m. Friday on the SEC Network.
The Aggies struck first, scoring in the 24th minute, to give them a 1-0 lead at the half. South Carolina fired back with two goals in the first 16 minutes of the second half, both goals scored by McCaskill.
The Gamecocks trailed at the half for the first time all season.
McCaskill, who played at Irmo High, now owns a USC single-season record with 16 goals.
