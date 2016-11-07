South Carolina women’s soccer learns NCAA Tournament path

After an undefeated regular season and a loss in the SEC Tournament, South Carolina women’s soccer now has its road map for a national title run.
The No. 3 Gamecocks (18-1-1) earned a No. 1 seed and drew Alabama State at home in the first round of the the NCAA Tournament on Monday. Should they advance, they’ll face the winner of Oklahoma State-Colorado.
The goal is a trip to San Jose, Calif., in early December for a shot at the College Cup.
The Gamecocks have made nine of the past 10 NCAA tournaments. Their best run was making the quarterfinals in 2014.
South Carolina’s best ever regular season was keyed by defense that allowed the seventh-best goals against average (.441) in the country. Forward Savannah McCaskill is tied for seventh nationally with 16 goals and sixth with 40 total points.
Clemson earned a No. 3 seed and drew Northeastern in the first round. The Tigers and Gamecocks could potentially meet in the quarterfinals.
Comments