Singer Darius Rucker is becoming a sports agent

3:32 Clemson WR Artavis Scott talks getting Tigers back to top gear Pause

4:12 Election 2016, in (just over) 4 minutes

0:55 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Missouri

4:12 'Not bad for the first game out': Frank Martin recaps exhibition win

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

0:36 Reenactors relive the Revolutionary War in Camden

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

0:51 On the court with UNC basketball recruit Seventh Woods after high school