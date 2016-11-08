Singer Darius Rucker is becoming a sports agent

South Carolina graduate and avid Gamecocks fan Darius Rucker has added a new job.
He is joining the sports agent business and plans to target SEC and ACC stars, including USC and Clemson players, for his agency.
The country music singer and former Hootie and the Blowfish star told ESPN on Monday that he is entering the sports agency business as a partner in MGC Sports. The firm represents athletes and coaches.
Rucker said the firm is positioned to do well in football, thanks to being close to Southeast powers Clemson, South Carolina and NC State. He said they can do well signing third- and fourth-round talent that plays in the league for a decade.
"The sports agent business is definitely a cutthroat business," Rucker said. "I think I have a lot to offer, coming from my upbringing to where I got to. We're not going to be that firm that offers $100,000 marketing guarantees as loans, but I think we're going to get the right kids."
Rucker told ESPN he was approached by Alan Bullington, who recently merged the sports agency One Degree Management with MGC.
"If I didn't see Jay Z crushing it in the business like he is, I probably wouldn't have done it," Rucker said. "But I think I have a lot to offer."
His new firm already has golfers Ben Crane, Troy Merritt, Steve Stricker and Kenny Perry as clients.
"I'm going to be really involved," Rucker said. "I will be one phone call away if a client needs some advice or needs me to be at their game."
