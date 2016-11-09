Gamecocks bounced from Conference USA Tournament

South Carolina (10-7-1) was knocked out of the Conference USA Men’s Soccer Championship Wednesday after being upset 2-1 by Old Dominion (6-8-2) in the quarterfinals. The Gamecocks scored late in the match, but weren’t able to get the equalizer in the final minute.
Trailing 2-0, sophomore Bjorn Gudjonsson got USC on the board in the 89th minute, knocking in a rebound for his team-leading eighth goal of the season.
The Gamecocks, slotted No. 25 in the latest RPI standings, will await their NCAA Tournament fate when the NCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship Selection Show takes place next Monday.
