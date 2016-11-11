South Carolina women’s soccer overpowers Alabama State in opening round of NCAA Tournament

1:11 Students march to honor veterans Pause

1:30 Anti-Trump protest in Columbia

1:05 Zack Bailey raises his game playing familiar position

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC

2:04 Jalek Felton discusses importance of playing at North Carolina

0:50 How winning helps South Carolina in the recruiting process

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte