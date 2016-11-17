USC men’s soccer advances past Mercer, earns NCAA showdown with Clemson

Avenging a regular season loss, the South Carolina men’s soccer team topped Mercer when it mattered most – in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks (11-8-1) beat the Bears 1-0 in a strong defensive outing for both teams.
Senior forward Kevin Walker got the Gamecocks on the board first off a free kick from senior midfielder Danny Deakin and an assist from sophomore Andre Streete. His goal came in the 38th minute and was the first shot of the match for USC.
Following Walker’s goal, the Gamecocks tallied four more shots, but junior goalkeeper William Pyle was the key factor in securing the shutout with four saves.
Mercer registered nine shots against the Gamecocks and came close to tying the match in the 71st minute. Bears’ junior forward Will Bagrou snuck a shot past Pyle, but senior defender Matt McManis was behind him to save the ball from crossing the goal line.
With this win, South Carolina will advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament and will play No. 3-seed Clemson (12-3-5) at Riggs Field on Sunday.
Comments