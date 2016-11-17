Gamecocks bounce Buffaloes to advance in NCAA soccer tournament

After completing the longest win-streak in program history (18), the South Carolina women’s soccer team started a new streak at the right time with a win in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks (20-1-1) defeated the Colorado Buffaloes 1-0 at Stone Stadium on Thursday in a match characterized by missed offensive opportunities for both teams.
Senior forward Sophie Groff scored the first and only goal of the night on a penalty kick in the 73rd minute.
Despite tallying nine shots and five shots on goal, the Gamecocks were unable to score in the first half. The slow start offensively can be credited to a strong showing from Colorado freshman goalkeeper Jalen Tompkins, who came into the match ranked fourth amongst freshmen nationally with a .857 save percentage.
Similarly to Tompkins, South Carolina freshman goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski protected the net from five shots on goal in her 11th shutout of the season.
With this win, South Carolina will advance to host No. 4 ranked BYU in the third round of the NCAA Tournament on Saturday.
NCAA Women’s Soccer Quarterfinals
Who: USC vs. BYU
When: 7 p.m., Saturday
Where: Stone Stadium
