Photos: South Carolina vs. Colorado, NCAA tournament

South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated for scoring the winning goal following the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 over the Colorado Buffaloes to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) scores on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated after scoring on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated by South Carolina Gamecocks Anna Conklin (2) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks players are introduced before their game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski (0) makes a stop against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks player Paige Bendell (88) heads the ball against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Savannah McCaskill (7) gets past Colorado Buffaloes Sarah Kinzner (10) in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks midfielder Lindsey Lane (73) controls the ball as Colorado Buffaloes midfielder Megan Massey (8) defends in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Daija Griffin (14) brings the ball up against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks midfielder Dominique Babbitt (12) shoots against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Savannah McCaskill (7) brings the ball up against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) shoots against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks midfielder Lindsey Lane (73) passes between Colorado Buffaloes Morgan Stanton (6) and Colorado Buffaloes Megan Massey (8) in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Savannah McCaskill (7) is fouled by Colorado Buffaloes Alex Vidger (11) in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Daija Griffin (14) shoots past Colorado Buffaloes Erin Greening (16) in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
Colorado Buffaloes Kelsey Aaknes (15) and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Elexa Bahr (10) battle for the ball in the first half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium.
Colorado Buffaloes and South Carolina Gamecocks forward Savannah McCaskill (7) battle for the ball in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Daija Griffin (14) controls the ball away from Colorado Buffaloes Sarah Kinzner (10) in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks defender Tatumn Milazzo (23) and Colorado Buffaloes Danica Evans (7) battle for a header in the second half of the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. the South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Savannah McCaskill (7) applauds following the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 over the Colorado Buffaloes to advance.
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shelley Smith is all smiles following the 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game at Stone Stadium. The South Carolina Gamecocks won 1-0 over the Colorado Buffaloes to advance.
