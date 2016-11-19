South Carolina women’s soccer shuts out BYU, advances to Elite 8

0:55 Gamecocks expect Jamyest Williams to contribute at several positions Pause

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell: Suspension should not matter for end-of-season awards

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

0:59 Muslim citizens grateful for support at Columbia protest

1:17 Deebo Samuel calls in to Shi Smith signing

1:08 President Trump nominates Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS justice

2:23 Damani Staley signs with Gamecocks

2:48 Ten Ridge View football players sign letters of Intent