Best of Gamecock social media: Marcus, why are you doing this?

I've officially lost it. @MirandaLattimor has me using coffee grounds on my face.— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) November 21, 2016
Proud papa
We welcomed our baby boy, Decker Drew Shaw, into the world today. Forever grateful for our Dr, nurses, & answered prayers! Psalm 127:3-4— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) November 19, 2016
Decker Drew, we've been waiting for you. pic.twitter.com/v5VCBCcbAR— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) November 20, 2016
Big sis looks good on her! pic.twitter.com/8g3BExCfY3— Connor Shaw (@cmshaw8) November 21, 2016
The more Shaw's the better #spursup https://t.co/GdmwWGJWAU— Marcus Lattimore (@MarcusLattimore) November 19, 2016
FINALLY!
Showing love to @GamecockWBB with the squad.. finally got my picture with @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/I7ck7eCJun— C〽 (@Rebel_CM) November 20, 2016
Big country right there
It's @bigdonell72 favorite day of the week, country music Friday in the athletic training room. #GeorgeStrait #minetoo pic.twitter.com/y1Xc3SSEN4— Clint Haggard (@clintatc) November 18, 2016
But who’s keeping count?
Win #18 over those Catamounts has this Gamecock family happy tonight! #bowling #spursup #justlikeatAppstate pic.twitter.com/ffGYorXFtw— Shawn Elliott USC (@ShawnElliottUSC) November 20, 2016
MAKE THIS AN AWARD!
#Freisman pic.twitter.com/zFTo5LbiGa— Elliott fry (@elliott_fry22) November 20, 2016
Also important
Bowling anyone? #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/AvjBAwdYVL— Ryan Bethea (@RyanUSC) November 20, 2016
Mmmm ... edible jerseys
Goodies for the Running backs this week!! #beatwcu #gamecocks #spursup #sugarcookies @bobbybentley pic.twitter.com/gThLQcPJjH— Paulette bentley (@Paulettebentley) November 17, 2016
Bundle up
South Carolina weather has me feeling like back home in Washington State!— Zackary Bailey (@ZackaryDBailey) November 14, 2016
