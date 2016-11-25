North Carolina eliminates USC

After completing an undefeated regular season, the No. 3-ranked South Carolina women's soccer team was eliminated by No. 5-ranked North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals.
The Tar Heels (17-3-4) secured a trip to the semifinals with a 1-0 victory over the Gamecocks (21-2-1) at Stone Stadium Friday night.
Freshman forward Madison Schultz spoiled USC’s tournament shutout streak by floating a shot past goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski in the 21st minute. Despite the Gamecocks’ six shots on goal in the first half, the Tar Heels were able to hold their 1-0 lead into halftime by keeping the majority of play at midfield.
In the second half, the Gamecocks had a chance to equalize when junior forward Savannah McCaskill was tripped by UNC’s Julia Ashley and awarded a penalty kick. Senior forward Sophie Groff took the penalty kick, but Harris dove towards the rolling ball and sent it just left of the goal line. The Gamecocks outshot the Tar Heels 16 to 14 overall and led in shots on goal with nine compared to UNC’s seven, but were unable to capitalize on their opportunities.
North Carolina advances to play the winner of No. 1 seed West Virginia vs. third-seed Duke in the NCAA Tournament semifinals on Dec. 2.
