Photos: South Carolina vs. UNC women's soccer

South Carolina midfielder Chelsea Drennan pressures North Carolina's Maggie Bill during a postseason match at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. November 25, 2016
South Carolina forward Savannah McCaskill receives a cross during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. November 25, 2016
South Carolina goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski communicates with a referee during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. November 25, 2016
South Carolina forward Savannah McCaskill reacts as times expires during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Daija Griffin pushes the ball downfield during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
North Careolina's Maggie Bill (28) challenges South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan (11) during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill pushes the ball downfield during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Dominique Babbit pushes the ball downfield during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Paige Bendell (88) battles for a header against North Carolina's Madison Schultz (1) during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan (11) pushes the ball downfield against North Carolina's Morgan Goff during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill communicates with an official during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
North Carolina goalkeeper Lindsay Harris (23) battles for a corner kick against South Carolina's Kaleigh Kurtz during a postseason match at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Paige Bendell strikes the ball during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
North Carolina's Julia Ashley (16) battles South Carolina's Chelsea Drennan (11) during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
North Carolina's Dorian Bailey (29) looks to control the ball during a postseason match against South Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Daija Griffin pushes the ball downfield during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
North Carolina's Annie Kingman (7) battles for possession against South Carolina's Alexa Bahr during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
South Carolina's Paige Bendell (88) battles for possession against North Carolina's Julia Ashley (16) during a postseason match against North Carolina at Stone Stadium Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, S.C. North Carolina defeated the Gamecocks 1-0. November 25, 2016
