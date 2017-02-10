Photos: Carolina Classic softball

South Carolina's Jordyn Augustus slips by a tag of Ohio's Madison Claytor to score during their game at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
Gerry Melendez
gmelendez@thestate.com
South Carolina's Jessica Elliott delivers a pitch against Ohio in the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
South Carolina's Jordyn Augustus celebrates after scoring a run during their game against Ohio at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
South Carolina's Krystan White connects for a two-run home run against Ohio in the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
South Carolina's Krystan White rounds third after connecting on a two-run home run against Ohio in the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
South Carolina's Kamryn Watts steals third during their game against Ohio in the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
South Carolina's Kennedy Clark makes a nice play in left field against Ohio in the Carolina Classic at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field, Friday, February 10, 2017.
