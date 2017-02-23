Two former star DBs picked for S.C. Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017

Two former NFL defensive backs -- South Carolina’s Andre Goodman and Clemson’s Donnell Woolford -- along with former Furman and Vanderbilt head football coach Bobby Johnson highlight the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017.
The Class of 2017 also consists of Clemson pitcher Kris Benson, Coastal Carolina basketball standout Tony Dunkin, Benedict College basketball star Bob McCullough and Willie Simon of South Carolina State. Simon will be enshrined posthumously.
They will be enshrined on May 15 at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center.
Andre Goodman
He was an all-state wide receiver and defensive back at Eastside High School in Taylors. He was a four-year letterman (1998-2001) at USC, where he was named All-SEC his senior season. He played for the Lions, Dolphins and Broncos.
Donnell Woolford
Starred at Clemson from 1985-88 as a cover cornerback. Chicago chose him in the first round of the NFL draft in 1989. In 1992, Woolford had seven interceptions and 27 passes defended, and in 1993, he made the Pro Bowl
Kris Benson
He was the 1996 National Player of the Year in college baseball at Clemson. He was a unanimous first-team All-American that year when he posted a 14-2 record. He played for the Pirates, Mets, Orioles, Rangers and Diamondbacks, winning 70 games.
Tony Dunkin
he only player in NCAA history to be named its Conference Player of the Year four times, Tony Dunkin played for Coastal Carolina from 1989-90 to 1992-93. He was an Associated Press honorable mention All-America in 1993.
Bobby Johnson
He was head football coach at Furman for seven years, with a 60-36 record and two Southern Conference titles. As head coach at Vanderbilt, in 2008 he directed the Commodores to their first winning season and bowl appearance since 1982
Bob McCullough
At Benedict College he led the SIAC in scoring (1964-65) with a 36.4 points per game average. In 1965, he was offered a contract by the Harlem Globetrotters. He became the commissioner of the Rucker Tournament in Harlem for 40 years.
Willie Simon
He coached at Allen and South Carolina State, and at Lexington Rosenwald High School, where he had a 95-15-4 record. He was voted the Best Athlete Ever at West Columbia’s Lakeview High, before going to Allen where he played football and baseball.
