Gamecocks move up in Directors’ Cup standings

Following a strong winter sports season, the South Carolina moved into 14th place in the latest 2016-17 Learfield Directors’ Cup Division I Standings.
The Learfield Directors’ Cup honors institutions maintaining a broad-based athletics program.
The Gamecocks currently have 511.0 total points through the Winter Standings. These points are accumulated based on the following finishes for USC in the 2016-17 season:
▪ Women’s Basketball 100 points National Champions
▪ Men’s Basketball 83 points Final Four – NCAA Tournament
▪ Women’s Soccer 73 points Elite Eight – NCAA Tournament
▪ Men’s Swimming & Diving 60 points 15th - NCAA Championship
▪ Men’s Soccer 50 points Round of 32 – NCAA Tournament
▪ Women’s Indoor Track & Field 48.5 points 25th place – NCAA Championship
▪ Women’s Swimming & Diving 36 points 38th place – NCAA Championship
▪ Men’s Indoor Track & Field 35.5 points 36th place – NCAA Championship
▪ Football 25 points Post-season Bowl Game
The 511.0 total points represented the most South Carolina has achieved through the Winter Standings. The previous high was 390.0 points during the 2002-03 season.
The 511.0 total so far this year is the second highest in the SEC (Kentucky, 601.0). The highest total ever scored by South Carolina in the Learfield Directors’ Cup has been 828.5 points in 2001-02, which the Gamecocks had its highest ever finish at 11th place.
The spring season is traditionally been where the Gamecocks highest point totals have been scored. The sports that South Carolina participates in that are included are Baseball, Men’s and Women’s Golf, Softball, Men’s and Women’s Tennis, Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track & Field and Beach Volleyball.
In the last 10 years, South Carolina has averaged 304.9 points in the spring sports, 55.1 percent of its total points during the same span.
Additional information on the NACDA Learfield Cup Director’s Standings can be found at www.nacda.com.
Comments