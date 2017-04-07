Other USC Sports

April 7, 2017 12:16 PM

Ric Flair gives USC beach volleyball a ‘WOOOOO!!’

Posted by Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair was an avowed fan of Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks.

Thursday he showed a little love for another South Carolina squad.

The former WWE, WCW and TNA star tweeted his trademark “WOOOOO!!” as he wished the Gamecocks beach volleyball team good luck at a Florida State tournament this weekend.

That came after the “Nature Boy” gave the team a call on the bus.

