Ric Flair gives USC beach volleyball a ‘WOOOOO!!’

Legendary wrestler Ric Flair was an avowed fan of Steve Spurrier’s Gamecocks.
Thursday he showed a little love for another South Carolina squad.
The former WWE, WCW and TNA star tweeted his trademark “WOOOOO!!” as he wished the Gamecocks beach volleyball team good luck at a Florida State tournament this weekend.
Gimme 3 claps & a Ric Flair WOOOOO!!! Wishing my ladies @GamecockBeachVB lots of luck at Florida State!! Fun call thx @LegacyTalentLLC pic.twitter.com/hUWsBpJ03w— Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) April 6, 2017
That came after the “Nature Boy” gave the team a call on the bus.
We can't believe it! @RicFlairNatrBoy called us on the bus to wish us good luck this weekend! WOoOoOo pic.twitter.com/fHWGyv08po— Gamecock Beach VB (@GamecockBeachVB) April 6, 2017
Pretty sure this how I'll step off the bus after @RicFlairNatrBoy just called @GamecockBeachVB to wish them luck this weekend #WOOO #GSD pic.twitter.com/34R7YD8sd9— S. Keith Scruggs (@sports_scruggs) April 6, 2017
@RicFlairNatrBoy just called to wish @GamecockBeachVB good luck this weekend. Is this real life??? pic.twitter.com/fFcZaakdhS— RJ Abella (@CoachRidge) April 6, 2017
