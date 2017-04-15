Gamecocks split series with No. 1 FSU

No. 1 Florida State used timely hitting in Saturday’s 3-1 win over South Carolina at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.
The Gamecocks took the opener of the two-game series 7-2 on Friday.
The Seminoles (39-3-1) picked up their first run in the third thanks to a bases-loaded catcher’s interference, which brought home Morgan Klaevemann. Two more Seminoles scored in the fourth.
The Gamecocks (25-18) had the tying run to the plate three times and stranded nine runners. Junior Kamryn Watts led off the USC seventh inning with a single and later scored on senior Victoria Williams’ RBI groundout.
Senior Nickie Blue (9-8) took the loss, allowing three runs, two earned, on five hits and two walks. She struck out four.
“I liked our fight this weekend,” USC coach Beverly Smith said. “I liked that we started the seventh inning getting our leadoff batter on, and had an opportunity to win the ballgame at the end. Nickie Blue pitched a fantastic game, holding down an unbelievable Florida State offense. She kept us in the game all day. Our infield made some great stops behind Blue. We just needed that timely hit.”
South Carolina hosts Charleston Southern in a doubleheader Tuesday with first pitch set for 5 p.m.
