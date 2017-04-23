Other USC Sports

April 23, 2017 7:51 PM

South Carolina’s Katelyn Dambaugh is an SEC champion

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina senior Katelyn Dambaugh captured the 2017 SEC individual stroke play championship Sunday.

The Goose Creek native earned medalist honors with a tournament-record 12-under 204 at the 2017 SEC Championship at Greystone Golf & Country Club in Hoover, Ala.

Florida won the SEC team title at 22-under par. The Gamecocks at 4-under were tied for fifth place.

