Gamecocks teams earn seven academic awards

The University of South Carolina had seven athletic programs recognized Wednesday by the NCAA for its outstanding academic achievements.
Based on the most recent multiyear Academic Progress Rates, those teams earned NCAA Public Recognition Awards for scores in the top 10 percent of their sport. The APR is an annual scoreboard of academic achievement calculated for all Division I Sports Teams.
The teams were:
• Baseball
• Men’s Soccer
• Men’s Tennis
• Women’s Basketball
• Women’s Swimming & Diving
• Women’s Tennis
• Volleyball
BOOM!!! https://t.co/fz8LA16XVs— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 3, 2017
7 NCAA champs already crowned in 2016-17 earn APR recognition for academic achievement including @GamecockWBB pic.twitter.com/ZwJEk50frP— NCAA Research (@NCAAResearch) May 3, 2017
The awards are based on APR numbers that represent the combination of scores from the 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16 academic years.
“Our student-athletes work hard in the classroom and in their sports,” athletics director Ray Tanner said in a statement. “I am very proud of our successes in the classroom. Maria Hickman and her staff at the Dodie Anderson Academic Enrichment Center help our student-athletes lay the ground work for success academically.”
The seven public recognition awards are the most in USC school history, in the 12-year-old program.
These seven awards are tied for the most in the SEC with Vanderbilt.
APR scores for all Division I teams will be released May 10. The Fall 2016 semester marked the 20th-consecutive semester in which Gamecock student-athletes have combined for a GPA above 3.0 (Spring 2017 scores TBA). South Carolina led the SEC by placing 381 student-athletes on the SEC’s honor rolls during the last completed academic year (2015-16).
