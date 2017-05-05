Other USC Sports

May 05, 2017 2:57 PM

Which Gamecocks are walking at graduation this weekend?

Posted by Ben Breiner

A total of 104 South Carolina athletes will be walking at graduation this weekend.

Most are current students, but several are part of the Carolina Degree Completion program, often used by athletes to finish up studies after trying their hand at professional sports.

That group includes baseball’s Blake Cooper, who played in the Cubs organization, football’s Victor Hampton and Tori Gurley, and men’s soccer’s Bradlee Baladez, who played three professional seasons.

A total of 90 student-athletes were named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll this year, while 78 earned a spot on the Winter Honor Roll.

The full list is below:

BASEBALL

Colie Bowers, Wil Crowe, John Parke, Colton Provey , Reed Scott, Blake Cooper (CDC), Colby Holmes (CDC), Hayden Heflin

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Abby Feruck, Erin Neuenfeldt, Helen Recaborde, Jade Vitt, Jordan Wilson-Talmadge

EQUESTRIAN

Courtney Allen, Makayla Clegg, Kara Guertin, Cody McMillion, Bailey Mierzejewski, Ashley Reichert, Lindsey Slack, Sydney Smith, Madeline Valenzuela

FOOTBALL

Rivers Bedenbaugh, Matrick Belton, Kelsey Griffin, Ulric Jones, Marquavius Lewis, D.J. Park, Jasper Sasser, Rod Talley, David Williams , Drew Williams, Benji Russell, Victor Hampton (CDC), Ko Simpson (CDC), Toure Boyd, Skai Moore, Dante Sawyer, Tori Gurley (CDC)

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Justin McKie, Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell

MEN'S SOCCER

Matt McManis, Koty Millard, Bradlee Baladez (CDC), Marco Velez

MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Jonathan Boland, Jordan Gotro

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Josh Awotunde, Ryan Bermudez, Richard Fish, Clarence Gallop, Greg Lowing, Jordan Raper, Alexandre Asselin, Jermaine Collier , DeVon Lewis, Michael Wamer, David Winters

MEN'S TENNIS

Alex Fennell, Andrew Schafer, Sam Swank

SOFTBALL

Kaylea Snaer, Macey Webb, Nickie Blue

WOMEN'S GOLF

Jia Xin Yang, Katelyn Dambaugh

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Emily Ball, Bay Daniel, Chelsea Drennan, Daija Griffin, Sophie Groff, Vanessa Kovar, Kaleigh Kurtz , Lindsey Lane, Evelyn Robinson

WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING

Cooper Brown, Megan Carlson, Elizabeth Maltby , Katie O'Brien, Caroline Petrone, Taylor Vincent

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Caroline Dailey, Brigit Folland

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

Marisa Bellamy, Tyler Brockington, Maya Evans, Aalayah Sanders, Hannah Giangaspro , Nakita Gray , Meri Heneage, Precious Holmes, Jill Lampe, Martha McCoy , Melanie Ng, Caitlin Potter, Mary Reiser, Briana Haith, Taranisha Taylor

VOLLEYBALL

Koko Atoa-Williams, Abreia Epps, Dessaa Legros, Jacqy Angermiller, Joely Cabrera

