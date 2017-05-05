Which Gamecocks are walking at graduation this weekend?

A total of 104 South Carolina athletes will be walking at graduation this weekend.
Most are current students, but several are part of the Carolina Degree Completion program, often used by athletes to finish up studies after trying their hand at professional sports.
That group includes baseball’s Blake Cooper, who played in the Cubs organization, football’s Victor Hampton and Tori Gurley, and men’s soccer’s Bradlee Baladez, who played three professional seasons.
A total of 90 student-athletes were named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll this year, while 78 earned a spot on the Winter Honor Roll.
The full list is below:
BASEBALL
Colie Bowers, Wil Crowe, John Parke, Colton Provey , Reed Scott, Blake Cooper (CDC), Colby Holmes (CDC), Hayden Heflin
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Abby Feruck, Erin Neuenfeldt, Helen Recaborde, Jade Vitt, Jordan Wilson-Talmadge
EQUESTRIAN
Courtney Allen, Makayla Clegg, Kara Guertin, Cody McMillion, Bailey Mierzejewski, Ashley Reichert, Lindsey Slack, Sydney Smith, Madeline Valenzuela
FOOTBALL
Rivers Bedenbaugh, Matrick Belton, Kelsey Griffin, Ulric Jones, Marquavius Lewis, D.J. Park, Jasper Sasser, Rod Talley, David Williams , Drew Williams, Benji Russell, Victor Hampton (CDC), Ko Simpson (CDC), Toure Boyd, Skai Moore, Dante Sawyer, Tori Gurley (CDC)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Justin McKie, Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell
MEN'S SOCCER
Matt McManis, Koty Millard, Bradlee Baladez (CDC), Marco Velez
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Jonathan Boland, Jordan Gotro
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Josh Awotunde, Ryan Bermudez, Richard Fish, Clarence Gallop, Greg Lowing, Jordan Raper, Alexandre Asselin, Jermaine Collier , DeVon Lewis, Michael Wamer, David Winters
MEN'S TENNIS
Alex Fennell, Andrew Schafer, Sam Swank
SOFTBALL
Kaylea Snaer, Macey Webb, Nickie Blue
WOMEN'S GOLF
Jia Xin Yang, Katelyn Dambaugh
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Emily Ball, Bay Daniel, Chelsea Drennan, Daija Griffin, Sophie Groff, Vanessa Kovar, Kaleigh Kurtz , Lindsey Lane, Evelyn Robinson
WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cooper Brown, Megan Carlson, Elizabeth Maltby , Katie O'Brien, Caroline Petrone, Taylor Vincent
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Caroline Dailey, Brigit Folland
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Marisa Bellamy, Tyler Brockington, Maya Evans, Aalayah Sanders, Hannah Giangaspro , Nakita Gray , Meri Heneage, Precious Holmes, Jill Lampe, Martha McCoy , Melanie Ng, Caitlin Potter, Mary Reiser, Briana Haith, Taranisha Taylor
VOLLEYBALL
Koko Atoa-Williams, Abreia Epps, Dessaa Legros, Jacqy Angermiller, Joely Cabrera
