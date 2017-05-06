Pomp, circumstance and Sandstorm: Gamecock grads turn tassels

Sindarius Thornwell, Duane Notice and Justin McKie received one last round of applause Saturday inside Colonial Life Arena.
The three men’s basketball seniors were among the 104 South Carolina student-athletes who are walking at graduation this weekend.
Game faces on for the third and, last but not least, graduation ceremony! @GamecockFB #ForeverToThee #UofSC17 pic.twitter.com/sBIvomFgph— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) May 6, 2017
Congrats @jmckie20!! #ForeverToThee #UofSC17 pic.twitter.com/BlU5tq7VUb— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) May 6, 2017
Take notice indeed - @DuuTakeNotice walks the stage at graduation! #ForeverToThee #UofSC17 @FrankMartin_SC pic.twitter.com/oghzAiVDxI— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) May 6, 2017
That graduation feeling... #ForeverToThee #UofSC17 pic.twitter.com/lbtJ5ouXIu— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) May 6, 2017
Believe. @FrankMartin_SC @dawnstaley @HarrisPastides #ForeverToThee #UofSC17 pic.twitter.com/8NOFBYIc2H— Gamecock Athletics (@GamecocksOnline) May 6, 2017
When your former @GamecockWBB players graduate undergrad and grad school....winning. Congrats @SavvyFive! You continue to us all proud! pic.twitter.com/yCBtm3Szji— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) May 6, 2017
Man am I proud of Sind. You just secured a lifetime bag https://t.co/HU3kEs3l56— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) May 6, 2017
The full list is below:
BASEBALL
Colie Bowers, Wil Crowe, John Parke, Colton Provey, Reed Scott, Blake Cooper (CDC), Colby Holmes (CDC), Hayden Heflin
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Abby Feruck, Erin Neuenfeldt, Helen Recaborde, Jade Vitt, Jordan Wilson-Talmadge
EQUESTRIAN
Courtney Allen, Makayla Clegg, Kara Guertin, Cody McMillion, Bailey Mierzejewski, Ashley Reichert, Lindsey Slack, Sydney Smith, Madeline Valenzuela
FOOTBALL
Rivers Bedenbaugh, Matrick Belton, Kelsey Griffin, Ulric Jones, Marquavius Lewis, D.J. Park, Jasper Sasser, Rod Talley, David Williams , Drew Williams, Benji Russell, Victor Hampton (CDC), Ko Simpson (CDC), Toure Boyd, Skai Moore, Dante Sawyer, Tori Gurley (CDC)
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Justin McKie, Duane Notice, Sindarius Thornwell
MEN'S SOCCER
Matt McManis, Koty Millard, Bradlee Baladez (CDC), Marco Velez
MEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Jonathan Boland, Jordan Gotro
MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Josh Awotunde, Ryan Bermudez, Richard Fish, Clarence Gallop, Greg Lowing, Jordan Raper, Alexandre Asselin, Jermaine Collier , DeVon Lewis, Michael Wamer, David Winters
MEN'S TENNIS
Alex Fennell, Andrew Schafer, Sam Swank
SOFTBALL
Kaylea Snaer, Macey Webb, Nickie Blue
WOMEN'S GOLF
Jia Xin Yang, Katelyn Dambaugh
WOMEN'S SOCCER
Emily Ball, Bay Daniel, Chelsea Drennan, Daija Griffin, Sophie Groff, Vanessa Kovar, Kaleigh Kurtz , Lindsey Lane, Evelyn Robinson
WOMEN'S SWIMMING AND DIVING
Cooper Brown, Megan Carlson, Elizabeth Maltby , Katie O'Brien, Caroline Petrone, Taylor Vincent
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Caroline Dailey, Brigit Folland
WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD
Marisa Bellamy, Tyler Brockington, Maya Evans, Aalayah Sanders, Hannah Giangaspro , Nakita Gray , Meri Heneage, Precious Holmes, Jill Lampe, Martha McCoy , Melanie Ng, Caitlin Potter, Mary Reiser, Briana Haith, Taranisha Taylor
VOLLEYBALL
Koko Atoa-Williams, Abreia Epps, Dessaa Legros, Jacqy Angermiller, Joely Cabrera
Comments