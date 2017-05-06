Other USC Sports

May 06, 2017 9:59 PM

South Carolina softball tops LSU to take series

Posted By Dwayne McLemore

South Carolina won a series against LSU for the first time since 2005.

The Gamecocks (32-21, 8-14 SEC) claimed a 4-3 win over No. 18/19 LSU (37-17, 11-12 SEC) on Saturday at Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field.

Freshman second baseman Mackenzie Boesel went 2-for-2 with an RBI single and a double, while senior first baseman Kaylea Snaer added an RBI double.

“What an exciting game that was. From start to finish, our team was in it,” head coach Beverly Smith said. “I loved the excitement in our dugout; I think it ignited our fans. This is a game that you wanted to play at home.”

Senior designated player Macey Webb, in her second career start, went 1-for-2 with a walk. Sophomore outfielder Kennedy Clark had a sacrifice fly.

Gamecock senior starter Nickie Blue (10-9) tied a pair of former Gamecocks in sixth with 96 career starts.

It’s the second time in three years Beverly Smith’s Gamecocks have taken two series over ranked teams, also winning a pair in 2015 (vs. No. 9 Tennessee, at No. 14 Kentucky).

The Gamecocks and Tigers end the regular season at noon Sunday. The SEC Network will televise the game.

