South Carolina softball breaks into rankings to start postseason

The South Carolina softball team will go into the SEC Tournament with a little something extra.
A number next to its name.
The Gamecocks broke into the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 in the final poll of the regular season coming in 23rd. They’re received votes at points in the season, including being the first team out of the Top 25 a week earlier.
South Carolina infielders Mackenzie Boesel and Kaylea Snaer both also picked up all-league honors. Boesel, who hit .333 with seven home runs, earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Snaer, who has 14 doubles and eight home runs, made the first-baseman spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.
USC took a series from then-No. 16 LSU last weekend to finish the regular season at 32-22 and 8-15 in the SEC.
That record put South Carolina in 10th place in the conference and sends them to a meeting with 7-seed Kentucky (35-16, 12-12) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Auburn (45-9, 17-7) Thursday at the same time.
The Gamecocks did not play the Wildcats this season.
SEC Softball Tournament schedule
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, FIRST ROUND
Game 1: No.5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 2: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | 2:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 3: No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 South Carolina | 5:00 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 4: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
THURSDAY, MAY 11, QUARTERFINALS
Game 5: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 1 | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 6: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 7: No. 2 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3 | 5:00 p.m. | SEC Network
Game 8: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
FRIDAY, MAY 12, SEMIFINALS
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 3 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPNU
Saturday, May 13, championship
Game 1: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 8 p.m. |ESPN
