May 09, 2017 12:00 PM

South Carolina softball breaks into rankings to start postseason

The South Carolina softball team will go into the SEC Tournament with a little something extra.

A number next to its name.

The Gamecocks broke into the ESPN.com/USA Softball Collegiate Top 25 in the final poll of the regular season coming in 23rd. They’re received votes at points in the season, including being the first team out of the Top 25 a week earlier.

South Carolina infielders Mackenzie Boesel and Kaylea Snaer both also picked up all-league honors. Boesel, who hit .333 with seven home runs, earned a spot on the SEC All-Freshman Team, while Snaer, who has 14 doubles and eight home runs, made the first-baseman spot on the SEC All-Defensive Team.

USC took a series from then-No. 16 LSU last weekend to finish the regular season at 32-22 and 8-15 in the SEC.

That record put South Carolina in 10th place in the conference and sends them to a meeting with 7-seed Kentucky (35-16, 12-12) at 5 p.m. Wednesday, with the winner advancing to face No. 2 seed Auburn (45-9, 17-7) Thursday at the same time.

The Gamecocks did not play the Wildcats this season.

SEC Softball Tournament schedule

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10, FIRST ROUND

Game 1: No.5 Alabama vs. No. 12 Arkansas | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 2: No. 8 Ole Miss vs. No. 9 Mississippi State | 2:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 3: No. 7 Kentucky vs. No. 10 South Carolina | 5:00 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 4: No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Missouri | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

THURSDAY, MAY 11, QUARTERFINALS

Game 5: No. 4 Texas A&M vs. Winner of Game 1 | 12 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 6: No. 1 Florida vs. Winner of Game 2 | 2:30 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 7: No. 2 Auburn vs. Winner of Game 3 | 5:00 p.m. | SEC Network

Game 8: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Winner of Game 4 | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

FRIDAY, MAY 12, SEMIFINALS

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 | 3 p.m. | ESPNU

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8 | 5:30 p.m. | ESPNU

Saturday, May 13, championship

Game 1: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 | 8 p.m. |ESPN

