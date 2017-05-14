Other USC Sports

May 14, 2017 10:34 PM

South Carolina softball headed out West for NCAA Tournament

Posted by Dwayne McLemore

dmclemore@thestate.com

South Carolina is once again in the NCAA Softball Tournament.

The Gamecocks (32-23) are in the Tuscon Regional and face St. Frances (48-9) at 7 p.m. Friday on ESPN. Host team Arizona (48-7) faces New Mexico State (29-23) at 9:30 p.m. Friday on ESPNU.

All 13 SEC teams are in the tournament.

This is the 20th NCAA appearance all-time for the Gamecocks and the fifth-consecutive under head coach Beverly Smith.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season

USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season 1:59

USC women's soccer undefeated heading into final game of season
What's that sound? USC soccer teams add vuvuzelas for 2016 season 1:37

What's that sound? USC soccer teams add vuvuzelas for 2016 season
Watch: USC coach's daughter falls asleep chanting 'Game! Cocks!' 0:21

Watch: USC coach's daughter falls asleep chanting 'Game! Cocks!'

View More Video

Sports Videos