Boesel’s record-setting day boosts Gamecocks softball to 12-2 NCAA tourney win

South Carolina hit a season-high four home runs and downed St. Francis 12-2 in five innings Friday to open play in the Tucson Regional of the NCAA Tournament.
The Gamecocks (33-23) advance to face the winner of Friday night’s game between No. 2 national seed Arizona and New Mexico State.
USC freshman second baseman Mackenzie Boesel tied a pair of single-game records as part of her 3-for-3 day. She homered twice and notched eight RBIs, both tying Gamecock single-game records, while adding a double, a hit-by-pitch and three runs scored.
Junior Alyssa VanDerveer also had a home run.
Gamecock freshman pitcher Cayla Drotar picked up the win, giving up two unearned runs on four hits and two walks. She struck out one while inducing 12 groundouts.
It was USC’s 10th run-rule win of the season.
