Gamecocks’ season on the brink in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. Arizona (50-7) took advantage of South Carolina’s mistakes and claimed a 5-0 win to advance into the Tucson Regional finals on Saturday at Hillenbrand Stadium.
Katiyana Mauga put Arizona on the board in the third with a home run to center. That lead grew in the fifth after the Gamecocks committed a two-out error with the bases loaded, letting Dejah Mulipola score. Mandie Perez followed with a bases-loaded infield single, and Mauga brought home two more with a single to center, stretching Arizona’s lead to 5-0.
Arizona starting pitcher Danielle O’Toole (29-4) controlled the Gamecocks’ lineup, coming two batters shy of facing the minimum. She struck out seven in the one-hitter.
Gamecock senior Victoria Williams doubled in the seventh to break up the no-hitter.
USC senior Nickie Blue (10-11) took the loss, giving up five runs, one earned, on nine hits and four walks in 4 2/3 innings. She struck out two.
The Gamecocks played in the second elimination game of the day late Saturday, facing the winner of the elimination game between New Mexico State and St. Francis.
Comments