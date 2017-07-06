State Champs! Gamecocks best Clemson for the year

Every meeting in every sport between South Carolina and Clemson carries weight.
And at the end of 2016-17. the Gamecocks carried a little more.
USC won the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series 8-7 for past academic year. Schools get points based on head-to-head wins, plus a food drive and highest team GPA.
The Gamecocks’ work in the classroom provided the winning edge.
“Our student-athletes dedicate themselves to excellence academically and in competition,” South Carolina Athletics Director Ray Tanner said. “I am so proud of their accomplishments and the coaches and staff who help them succeed.”
USC’s wins were in women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf, women’s diving, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, and men’s tennis.
This is the second time the series has been tracked and the second time USC has won. The trophy will be presented to South Carolina on September 16 during the first home football game of the season.
