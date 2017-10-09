Former Gamecock golfer earns card to play on top tour

Former South Carolina women’s golf standout Katelyn Dambaugh will be playing on her sport’s premier tour.
The Goose Creek native earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2018 season Monday after securing a top-10 finish on the 2017 Symetra Tour’s money list.
It didn’t take Dambaugh long to make it to the LPGA. She graduated from South Carolina in May after a stellar collegiate career.
Dambaugh was named a WGCA First-Team All-American twice, a Golfweek First Team All-American as a junior and a Golfweek Second Team All-American as a senior.
She was named First-Team All-SEC twice, to the second team twice, to the SEC All-Freshman Team and was medalist of the 2017 SEC Championship. In addition to breaking nearly every significant record in USC’s program history, Dambaugh was named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll four times.
Since graduating, Dambaugh played in 12 Symetra Tour events, posting four top-five finishes and placing in the top-20 in nine times. That helped her finish 10th in the Volvik Race for the Card, earning $63,023.
Dambaugh was third at the Sioux Falls Great Life Challenge (Aug. 31 – Sept. 3) before grabbing runner-up honors at the Garden City Charity Classic (Sept. 8-10) and IOA Golf Classic (Sept. 29 – Oct. 1).
Former Gamecock golfer Nanna Madsen also secured her LPGA Tour card after finishing fourth on the money list. Madsen played for South Carolina in the fall of 2014 before declaring professional status at the end of the semester. She earned top-10 finishes in each of her four events for the Gamecocks.
