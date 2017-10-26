South Carolina women’s soccer clinches second consecutive SEC title

The South Carolina women’s soccer team didn’t make things easy with a chance to clinch a second consecutive SEC championship.
But in the end, the Gamecocks got it done.
Elexa Bahr’s goal in the 80th minute broke a scoreless tie as No. 3 USC extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games with a 1-0 win at No. 20 Florida for the third conference title in program history.
x— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) October 27, 2017
The #Gamecocks top Florida 1-0 to capture their second-straight SEC Regular-Season Title!
☝️ | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/41hoxj3WZv
South Carolina (15-1-1, 9-0-1 SEC) controlled play for much of the game, but couldn’t finish chances and almost gave up a first-half goal on a ball that bounced down off the crossbar. Savannah McCaskill assisted on the game-winner.
USC had entered the match one point ahead of Texas A&M, which had one loss to Auburn. The Gamecocks only non-win was a tie Sunday against Georgia. Florida (13-5, 7-3) started the night in third place, with a chance at second if everything fell right.
South Carolina had a 9-5 lead in shots, 6-0 in corner kicks.
The Gamecocks will face the winner of a 7-10 game in the SEC Tournament at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.
Comments