South Carolina Gamecocks goalkeeper Mikayla Krzeczowski (0) Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina women’s soccer clinches second consecutive SEC title

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

October 26, 2017 9:01 PM

The South Carolina women’s soccer team didn’t make things easy with a chance to clinch a second consecutive SEC championship.

But in the end, the Gamecocks got it done.

Elexa Bahr’s goal in the 80th minute broke a scoreless tie as No. 3 USC extended its unbeaten streak to 14 games with a 1-0 win at No. 20 Florida for the third conference title in program history.

South Carolina (15-1-1, 9-0-1 SEC) controlled play for much of the game, but couldn’t finish chances and almost gave up a first-half goal on a ball that bounced down off the crossbar. Savannah McCaskill assisted on the game-winner.

USC had entered the match one point ahead of Texas A&M, which had one loss to Auburn. The Gamecocks only non-win was a tie Sunday against Georgia. Florida (13-5, 7-3) started the night in third place, with a chance at second if everything fell right.

South Carolina had a 9-5 lead in shots, 6-0 in corner kicks.

The Gamecocks will face the winner of a 7-10 game in the SEC Tournament at 1 p.m. on Oct. 31.

