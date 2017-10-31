South Carolina women’s soccer head coach Shelley Smith
South Carolina women’s soccer head coach Shelley Smith Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
South Carolina women’s soccer head coach Shelley Smith Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Other USC Sports

Arkansas upsets top-seeded South Carolina in SEC women’s soccer tournament

Staff reports

October 31, 2017 10:10 PM

ORANGE BEACH, Ala..

No. 3 South Carolina women’s soccer saw its 14-match unbeaten streak snapped after falling to eighth-seeded Arkansas 1-0 in the SEC quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The Gamecocks dropped to 15-2-1 on the season.

Top-seeded Carolina suffered the setback despite finishing the match with a 20-3 shot advantage and attempting 10 of the game’s 13 corner kicks.

Arkansas went ahead 1-0 in the 53rd minute on just its second shot on goal of the game. Defender Tori Cannata was credited with the goal after deflecting a shot from fellow Razorback Taylor Malham.

“Credit to Arkansas for coming in and battling after just playing a game,” South Carolina coach Shelley Smith said. “They made it difficult. We put ourselves in good positions and had near misses. We need to be better and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”

The Gamecocks will learn their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent next week. The NCAA Selection Show is set for Monday at 4:30 p.m.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

    The State's Matt Connolly looks at three things to know about Mark Kingston of South Florida, who is the Gamecocks' new coach. (Photos and videos by USF Athletics)

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston 0:46

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston
USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan 0:43

USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach

View More Video