Arkansas upsets top-seeded South Carolina in SEC women’s soccer tournament

No. 3 South Carolina women’s soccer saw its 14-match unbeaten streak snapped after falling to eighth-seeded Arkansas 1-0 in the SEC quarterfinals Tuesday night at the Orange Beach Sportsplex. The Gamecocks dropped to 15-2-1 on the season.
Top-seeded Carolina suffered the setback despite finishing the match with a 20-3 shot advantage and attempting 10 of the game’s 13 corner kicks.
Arkansas went ahead 1-0 in the 53rd minute on just its second shot on goal of the game. Defender Tori Cannata was credited with the goal after deflecting a shot from fellow Razorback Taylor Malham.
“Credit to Arkansas for coming in and battling after just playing a game,” South Carolina coach Shelley Smith said. “They made it difficult. We put ourselves in good positions and had near misses. We need to be better and get ready for the NCAA Tournament.”
The Gamecocks will learn their NCAA Tournament first-round opponent next week. The NCAA Selection Show is set for Monday at 4:30 p.m.
