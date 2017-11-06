South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated by South Carolina Gamecocks Anna Conklin (2) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in a 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game.
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated by South Carolina Gamecocks Anna Conklin (2) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in a 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com
South Carolina Gamecocks forward Sophie Groff (5) is congratulated by South Carolina Gamecocks Anna Conklin (2) after scoring on a penalty kick against the Colorado Buffaloes in a 2016 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament second round game. Jeff Blake jblake@thestate.com

Other USC Sports

NCAA No. 1 seed South Carolina is using a surprising SEC loss to its advantage

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@thestate.com

November 06, 2017 6:48 PM

Six days removed from a stunning loss in the SEC tournament, South Carolina women’s soccer team learned its NCAA tournament fate: a No. 1 seed and potential home matchups all the way to the Final Four.

That path to the College Cup begins Friday, as USC will face Alabama State at Stone Stadium. As the news was announced Monday, the squad, watching at a local restaurant, burst into cheers.

Last Tuesday, the No. 3 Gamecocks were in a far different position. They entered the conference tourney with a 15-1-1 record and a SEC regular season championship, only to be upset by unranked Arkansas in the quarterfinals, the team’s first conference loss since Nov. 4, 2016.

But that defeat was not enough to deny South Carolina its second straight No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. And for the second straight year, the Gamecocks will face the Hornets in the first round of the championship. Last season, the matchup was a rout, as USC won 7-0.

“I’m just thrilled to be a No. 1 seed,” Gamecocks coach Shelley Smith said. “Knowing we played Alabama State already and got through obviously gives these girls more confidence ... but we’re also not going to take them lightly. Anytime you’re in the NCAAs, it changes.”

The loss to Arkansas was very much on the team’s collective mind this week, Smith said, as the coaching staff and veteran players tried to use it as a teaching moment for the squad’s 13 freshmen, just as they did when USC lost early in the season to Wake Forest, its only other loss on the year. After that game, the Gamecocks went on a 14-match unbeaten streak.

“Obviously (the loss) was bittersweet. But it gave us a little extra edge. We came back and we realized we’re going to take this time to prepare and rest our legs and get the right mindset moving forward,” senior defender Anna Conklin said.

Furthermore, Smith said, the loss did help in some ways by allowing players with nagging injuries to rest and train, instead of going through a grueling tournament.

“We’re going to turn that into a positive,” Smith said. “We’ve had some disappointments this year and come back a better team ... to lose then is not the worst thing in the world.”

Last season, the Gamecocks advanced to the Elite Eight, falling at home to North Carolina one win shy of the College Cup. This year, the team’s leaders have more perspective, senior forward Savannah McCaskill said, and they’re hungry to finally break through and reach the program’s first national semifinal.

NCAA soccer

Who: USC (15-2-1) vs. Alabama State (12-7-1)

What: First round NCAA Tournament game

When: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: Stone Stadium

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

    The State's Matt Connolly looks at three things to know about Mark Kingston of South Florida, who is the Gamecocks' new coach. (Photos and videos by USF Athletics)

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston 0:46

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston
USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan 0:43

USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach

View More Video