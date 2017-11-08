South Carolina among SEC’s best in the classroom

The overall Gamecock athletic program ranks second in the Southeastern Conference in the latest Graduation Success Rates, released Wednesday by the NCAA.
The Graduation Success Rate measures the number of scholarship student-athletes that graduate from the University of South Carolina within a six-year period of their initial full-time enrollment.
For this report, the rates are based on student-athletes who entered college in the fall of 2010. The rate shows the percentage of student-athletes who earned a degree by the spring of 2016. The four-year cohort of student-athletes who began college in 2007, 2008, 2009 and 2010 is also included.
South Carolina’s athletic teams had a 93 percent score, which is second in the SEC behind only Vanderbilt (96) in the GSR, and second in the state of South Carolina, behind only Wofford (98). Of the nearly 350 schools in NCAA Division I, South Carolina’s score ranked 52nd overall.
“Our student-athletes deserve a lot of credit. They represent the University of South Carolina with class in competition and in the classroom,” AD Ray Tanner said. “Our Office of Academic Services and Student Development, under the direction of Maria Hickman, does a fantastic job of working with our student-athletes to prepare them for graduation and life after college.”
South Carolina’s GSR score of 98 in football led the SEC and was tied for fourth in the nation with Brown and Columbia, while trailing only Dartmouth, Harvard and Northwestern.
Men’s Basketball, Men’s Golf, Men’s Track and Field, Women’s Golf, Women’s Swimming and Diving, Women’s Tennis and Volleyball all had 100 scores in the GSR and either led or tied for the lead in the nation and SEC in their respective sports.
