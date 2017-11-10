Gamecocks cruise past Alabama St. in first round of NCAA tournament

Top-seeded South Carolina women’s soccer posted a dominant 3-0 victory against Alabama State in the opening round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night at Stone Stadium. The Gamecocks, who moved to 16-2-1 on the season with the win, received goals from freshmen Ryan Gareis and Bianca Galassini and sophomore Elexa Bahr.
Carolina outshot the Lady Hornets 31-2 and attempted each of the game’s 13 corner kicks after spending the majority of the contest in their attacking third.
Sophomore Mikayla Krzeczowski and freshman Lexi McMullen both saw time in net for the Gamecocks, who didn’t allow a shot on goal in the match. Alabama State keeper Gianna Guyot registered nine saves, and Alabama State finished the night with 11 fouls compared to just five for Carolina.
With the win, the Gamecocks improved to 2-0-0 all-time against the Lady Hornets.
Comments