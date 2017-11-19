South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill (7)
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill (7) Sean Rayford online@thestate.com
South Carolina's Savannah McCaskill (7) Sean Rayford online@thestate.com

Other USC Sports

South Carolina women headed to Elite Eight

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

November 19, 2017 03:57 PM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The South Carolina women’s soccer team didn’t take long to get on the board Sunday at Stone Stadium in an NCAA Tournament game against Santa Clara.

And it was all USC needed.

The Gamecocks’ Savannah McCaskill scored on a header in the game’s fourth minute, and South Carolina won 1-0.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

USC keeper Mikayla Krzeczowski made one save, and her team had nine shots on the day.

The Gamecocks will face with winner of Washington State-Florida in Columbia. USC reached the Elite Eight last season before falling to North Carolina, and this is South Carolina’s third trip in four seasons.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

    The State's Matt Connolly looks at three things to know about Mark Kingston of South Florida, who is the Gamecocks' new coach. (Photos and videos by USF Athletics)

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston 0:46

USC baseball: 3 things to know about Mark Kingston
USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan 0:43

USC baseball coaching search: 3 things to know about Kevin O'Sullivan
The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach 1:25

The qualities Ray Tanner seeks in USC's new baseball coach

View More Video