South Carolina women headed to Elite Eight

The South Carolina women’s soccer team didn’t take long to get on the board Sunday at Stone Stadium in an NCAA Tournament game against Santa Clara.
And it was all USC needed.
The Gamecocks’ Savannah McCaskill scored on a header in the game’s fourth minute, and South Carolina won 1-0.
A dream start. pic.twitter.com/ttSlrDNR95— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 19, 2017
USC keeper Mikayla Krzeczowski made one save, and her team had nine shots on the day.
The Gamecocks will face with winner of Washington State-Florida in Columbia. USC reached the Elite Eight last season before falling to North Carolina, and this is South Carolina’s third trip in four seasons.
Round 1 ✓— Gamecock W. Soccer (@GamecockWSoccer) November 19, 2017
Round 2 ✓
Round 3 ✓
We're headed back to the Elite Eight!
☝️ | #ForeverToThee pic.twitter.com/rszeR9GIq4
