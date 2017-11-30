More Videos

  Did USC Women's Soccer seek advice from other USC playoff teams?

    South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith and senior forward Savannah McCaskill were asked if they sought advice from the basketball teams.

South Carolina women’s soccer coach Shelley Smith and senior forward Savannah McCaskill were asked if they sought advice from the basketball teams. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com
South Carolina women's soccer coach Shelley Smith and senior forward Savannah McCaskill were asked if they sought advice from the basketball teams. Tim Dominick tdominick@thestate.com

Other USC Sports

Eight would be great: Keys to other USC national championships

By Rick Millians

rmillians@thestate.com

November 30, 2017 10:16 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 2 MINUTES AGO

South Carolina has won seven national championships in the past 15 years and could add an eighth if the Gamecocks’ women’s soccer team can win two games this weekend in the College Cup.

A quick look at the USC title teams:

Women’s basketball (2017)

Record: 33-4

Coach: Dawn Staley

Stars: A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis

Of note: USC’s 33 wins are tied for second-most in one season.

Equestrian (2015)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Adele Norton, Amber Henter, Abigail Pait and Sam Chiodo

Of note: USC upset No. 1 Georgia, 10-6.

Baseball (2011)

Record: 55-14

Coach: Ray Tanner

Stars: Scott Wingo, Matt Price and Christian Walker

Of note: Wingo named CWS Most Outstanding Player.

Baseball (2010)

Record: 54-16

Coach: Ray Tanner

Stars: Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth and Whit Merrifield

Of note: Gamecocks bury the “Chicken Curse” for good.

Equestrian (2007)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Megan Massaro and Carly Johns

Of note: Hunt Seat team went undefeated.

Equestrian (2005)

Coach: Boo Major

Stars: Kristen Terebesi and Tara Brothers

Of note: Gamecocks beat Georgia for title.

Women’s outdoor track and field (2002)

Coach: Curtis Frye

Stars: Erica Whipple, Demetria Washington, Miki Barber, Aleen Bailey, Tiffany Ross-Williams, Tacita Bass and Lashinda Demus

Of note: USC’s first team national title in any sport.

