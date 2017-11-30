Eight would be great: Keys to other USC national championships

South Carolina has won seven national championships in the past 15 years and could add an eighth if the Gamecocks’ women’s soccer team can win two games this weekend in the College Cup.
A quick look at the USC title teams:
Women’s basketball (2017)
Record: 33-4
Coach: Dawn Staley
Stars: A’ja Wilson, Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis
Of note: USC’s 33 wins are tied for second-most in one season.
Equestrian (2015)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Adele Norton, Amber Henter, Abigail Pait and Sam Chiodo
Of note: USC upset No. 1 Georgia, 10-6.
Baseball (2011)
Record: 55-14
Coach: Ray Tanner
Stars: Scott Wingo, Matt Price and Christian Walker
Of note: Wingo named CWS Most Outstanding Player.
Baseball (2010)
Record: 54-16
Coach: Ray Tanner
Stars: Jackie Bradley Jr., Michael Roth and Whit Merrifield
Of note: Gamecocks bury the “Chicken Curse” for good.
Equestrian (2007)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Megan Massaro and Carly Johns
Of note: Hunt Seat team went undefeated.
Equestrian (2005)
Coach: Boo Major
Stars: Kristen Terebesi and Tara Brothers
Of note: Gamecocks beat Georgia for title.
Women’s outdoor track and field (2002)
Coach: Curtis Frye
Stars: Erica Whipple, Demetria Washington, Miki Barber, Aleen Bailey, Tiffany Ross-Williams, Tacita Bass and Lashinda Demus
Of note: USC’s first team national title in any sport.
