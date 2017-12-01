The Gamecocks’ 2017 soccer season ended Friday at the College Cup in Orlando.
The Gamecocks’ 2017 soccer season ended Friday at the College Cup in Orlando. Matt Stamey South Carolina Athletics

Other USC Sports

South Carolina’s dream soccer season ends at Final Four

By Mike Gramajo

Special to The State

December 01, 2017 07:01 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

South Carolina’s first time in the NCAA Women’s College Cup came to an early end.

A two-goal performance from Jordan DiBiasi lifted the Stanford women’s soccer team to a 2-0 victory over South Carolina Friday night at Orlando City Stadium.

DiBiasi opened the scoring for the Cardinal (23-1) in the 10th minute after heading in a free kick from Tegan McGrady. DiBiasi doubled the lead and notched her second goal of the night moments later in the 26th minute after Catarina Macario’s cross found the attacker to slot it past the goalkeeper.

Stanford will play in the College Cup final on Sunday against the winner between No. 1 Duke and No. 2 UCLA.

Stanford dominated possession for most of the match, and not allowing any second-half shots from the Gamecocks after limiting them to only three shots in the first 45 minutes.

USC (19-3-1) clinched its spot in the College Cup after beating Florida 2-0 last week at Stone Stadium.

