Brain training: USC softball in first in SEC and thinking like champs

South Carolina's softball team is off to its best start in more than 20 years, and coach Beverly Smith points to the squad’s mental toughness as a reason.
It was on display this past weekend as the Gamecocks won three games against No. 2 Tennessee, their first sweep of a top-five program since joining the Southeastern Conference. USC trailed at some point in all three games during the series.
With the weekend sweep, the Gamecocks are atop the SEC standings and in the top 10 in two national polls released Tuesday. USC is eighth in the USA Softball poll and ninth in the USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll. Outfielder Tiara Duffy was named the conference’s player of the week for her performance against the Volunteers.
The Gamecocks are 28-4 on the season, their best start since 1997, going into Wednesday’s home game against Furman.
“We recognized we had to get better from the neck up,” Smith said. “We have the talent to compete, but mental toughness is something we worked hard on coming into the season, and we have given the kids the tools to compete.”
The team’s toughness has been boosted from by the addition of Dr. David Ricutti, a mental performance coach with an extensive military background. Ricutti has worked within the US Department of Defense and trained more than 6,000 drill sergeant candidates among his long resume.
South Carolina’s athletics department brought Ricutti on board to work with various teams last fall, and Smith made it a point to seek him out for help with the softball program.
“I went up to him when he was introduced, told him who I was and asked for his email address because I would be in touch with him,” Smith said. “He was what we needed.”
Ricutti was given free rein to work with the players, even giving up practice time (a rarity for Smith’s teams) so he could do his thing. He has done a variety of activities including breathing exercises, how to overcome stress and adversity and a variety of team-bonding moments.
Ricutti will continue to work with the team, which has eight freshmen, as the season continues.
“He has given us the mindset of a warrior,." Smith said. "And the things he is teaching not just will help us on the field, but there are many life lessons.”
