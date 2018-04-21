South Carolina football
Gamecocks win all-sport rivalry series with Clemson

By Ben Breiner

April 21, 2018 03:52 PM

Make it three in a row for South Carolina.

The Gamecocks won the Certified SC Grown Palmetto Series for the third consecutive year in a row. The teams get points for head-to-head wins across an academic year in the following sports:

Baseball

Basketball (men’s and women’s)

Cross Country (women’s)

Diving (women’s)

Football

Golf (men’s and women’s)

Soccer (men’s and women’s)

Tennis (men’s and women’s)

Volleyball

Friday's 6-1 men's tennis win put USC up 8-5, with the only point left being one based on academics. USC took women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s golf, women’s cross country, women’s basketball, women’s tennis, men’s tennis and the annual food drive.

