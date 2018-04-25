Gamecocks play long ball in win over Spartans

No. 13 South Carolina softball hit a season-high four home runs in a 7-1 win against USC Upstate on Wednesday night at Cyrill Stadium.
For the second time in three games, Cayla Drotar and Alyssa VanDerveer hit back-to-back home runs, this time in the top of the fifth to break the 1-1 tie. Alyssa Kumiyama got in on the home run action with a deep shot a couple batters later to make it 4-1 Gamecocks through five.
Tiara Duffy homered in the sixth to give the Gamecocks a 5-1 lead. Carolina has hit 11 home runs in its past five games.
The win improved the Gamecocks to 38-11 on the season, which is tied for the most wins under coach Beverly Smith.
South Carolina (38-11, 11-7 SEC) got on the board first with VanDerveer’s double to score Mackenzie Boesel in the third.
The Gamecocks tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh thanks to Jana Johns' two-run double to make it 7-1.
Cayla Drotar (17-4) earned the victory in the circle, going five innings and allowing two hits.
