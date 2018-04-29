Gamecocks back in NCAA beach volleyball tournament

South Carolina's beach volleyball team is headed to the NCAA tournament for a second straight season.
The Gamecocks earned the No. 6 seed in this year's NCAA beach volleyball championship bracket, which was unveiled Sunday night. South Carolina (24-7) will face No. 3 seed Hawaii at noon Friday.
The double-elimination tournament takes place on the beach at Gulf Shores, Ala. and features eight teams. Win or lose in their first match, the Gamecocks play again later Friday.
South Carolina's first tournament appearance came a year ago. The team returned seven starters who competed in last season’s tournament.
2018 National Collegiate Beach Volleyball Championship
Opening game schedule
At Gulf Place in Gulf Shores, Alabama; May 4-6
No. 1 UCLA (35-3) vs. No. 8 FIU (22-10), 10 a.m. Friday, ESPNU
No. 4 Florida State (30-6) vs. No. 5 Southern California (25-12), 11 a.m. Friday, ESPNU
No. 2 Pepperdine (24-3) vs. No. 7 LSU (26-12), noon Friday
No. 3 Hawaii (35-3) vs. No. 6 South Carolina (24-7), 1 p.m. Friday, ESPNU
Comments