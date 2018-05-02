Gamecocks' beach volleyball ready for return trip to NCAA tournament

The South Carolina beach volleyball team believes it’s in a better position for its second go-round to the NCAA tournament and hopes that results in a longer stay.
The sixth-seeded Gamecocks take on third-seeded Hawaii on Friday in the first round of the double-elimination tournament in Muscle Shoals, Ala. This is the second tournament for the Gamecocks, who began the program in 2014. USC went two and out last season, losing to eventual national champion Southern Cal and Florida State.
“Last year might have been more happy-go-lucky,” USC beach volleyball coach Moritz Mortiz said. “We knew we were competitive and a good team and worthy of an NCAA tournament bid. This year, we created that more for ourselves and expectations and demand for our team. That hard work they put in really catapulted into that position.”
It will be the second matchup against Hawaii this season. The Gamecocks lost, 3-2, on March 24 in Columbia.
Mortiz admitted last year’s tournament trip was possibly a year ahead of schedule where he thought they would be in year five of the program this season. USC has won a school-record 24 games and has wins over 12 nationally programs.
Other programs across the country are starting to take notice of the Gamecocks success.
“We have competed at a high level for the last couple of years and grown quickly,” Moritz said. “... accomplishing what we did last year was a huge step and to do it back-to-back is amazing. I think this is something with the tournament field as small as it is and only eight teams reaching it. There is going to be programs to not be able to do what we have been able to do. There is a lot of perspective and gratitude for that and we have to compete to that level.”
The Gamecocks’ top two pairs are Katie Smith/Cadie Bates and Ali Denney/Shannon Williams. Smith and Bates are 20-6 on the season while Denney/Williams, who are in their second season as a tandem, are 19-12.
The team’s No. 3 and No. 4 pairs are Julia Maninsto/Carly Schnieder (21-6) and Leah Perri/Macie Tendrich (19-4).
“I think last year getting to Gulf Shores was exciting for us because it was the first time we did it in program history,” Bates said. “This year, I think we want to be more competitive.”
