South Carolina tennis teams learn their NCAA Tournament fates

The South Carolina women's tennis team will host an NCAA regional for the third consecutive year, while the Gamecock men will begin their postseason quest on the road, the school announced Tuesday.
The women's team (19-6, 11-2 SEC) received the No. 10 seed, and will face Quinnipiac in the Round of 64 on May 11 at a time to be determined. The Gamecocks also welcome VCU and Virginia to the Carolina Tennis Center. The winners of both matches will meet in the Round of 32 on May 12.
The No. 10 seed marks the highest in school history since the championship switched to the current 64-team format beginning with the 1999 season. South Carolina was the No. 14 seed in 1999, No. 12 in 2002, No. 13 in 2016 and No. 14 last season.
South Carolina will host the opening rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive year and sixth time overall. The first time the Gamecocks hosted the tournament was in 1996 followed by 1999 and 2002, before starting their current streak in 2016.
South Carolina's streak of 24 consecutive NCAA appearances is tied for the ninth-longest active streak in the country with Vanderbilt.
South Carolina's men’s team (18-8, 7- 5 SEC) has qualified for its 24th appearance in the NCAA Tournament. The Gamecocks will take on Old Dominion (19-6) in the first round, which will be hosted by top-seeded Wake Forest in Winston Salem, N.C., at the Wake Forest Tennis Complex.
Carolina finished the season with five wins against ITA top-40 opponents en route to the first back-to-back winning SEC seasons in program history and is two wins shy of its first back-to-back 20-win seasons since 1984-85.
