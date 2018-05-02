No. 12 South Carolina softball slams CSU, ends home season in style

If this was indeed the last home game of South Carolina’s 2018 season, the Gamecocks produced a lasting memory Wednesday.
But the way USC mercy-ruled Charleston Southern 14-0 in five innings was more proof that Beckham Field could be in use later this month when the NCAA tournament begins.
No. 12 Carolina is now 42-11 as it heads into a weekend series at 20th-ranked Kentucky. It’s the SEC tournament after that, followed by the Big Dance. The Gamecocks looked the part of a regional host Wednesday as it smashed three home runs and got five shutout frames from Dixie Raley.
The performance marked the seventh time this season South Carolina has needed less than the scheduled seven innings to score a win. USC second baseman Mackenzie Boesel out-hit the Buccaneers, three to one. Two of her knocks were homers, including her second-career grand slam in the third inning. She finished with eight RBIs.
Alyssa VanDerveer had a two-run blast in the second to give the Gamecocks a 7-0 advantage. The senior’s up to a team-best 13 HRs on the season.
Every South Carolina starter either had a hit, run or RBI. Kenzi Maguire went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.
It was more than enough for Raley. Appearing for the first time since April 21 against Missouri, the junior was perfect until allowing a one-out walk in the third inning. She finished with 10 strikeouts to two walks, improving her record to 11-4.
The Gamecocks have now finished the regular season with a 25-2 home record. Game one at Kentucky is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday.
