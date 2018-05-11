Gamecocks take care of business, advance in NCAA tournament

No. 10 South Carolina women's tennis (20-6, 11-2 SEC) advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 4-0 sweep of Quinnipiac on Friday at the Carolina Tennis Center.
The team secured the doubles point with wins at No. 1 and No. 3, followed by singles wins in straight sets from Silvia Chinellato, No. 34 Hadley Berg and Paige Cline.
With the win, the Gamecocks have advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive season. They will face No. 23 Virginia in the second round at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Carolina Tennis Center.
"They've got to start thinking about (Saturday) right now," USC coach Kevin Epley said. "They're going to have a team dinner tonight. A team breakfast tomorrow. Stay together and really stay focused on the task. This is what we've been working toward all year, so it's time to move on."
Comments