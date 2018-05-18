South Carolina softball coach Beverly Smith is amazed how softball has grown since she started. The Gamecocks are in the NCAA tournament beginning this weekend. Tim Dominick
How to watch South Carolina's run in the NCAA softball tournament

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

May 18, 2018 08:02 AM

Friday Schedule: Game 2, South Carolina vs. UNCG, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18

Game 1, Liberty (47-12) vs. Hofstra (40-12), 5 p.m. Friday

The rest of the weekend:

Game 3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 19

Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 19

Game 5, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., Saturday, May 19

Game 6, Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 20

Game 7 (if needed), Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 20

Who:

South Carolina

Record: 45-14

Notable: This is the program's first time hosting since 2002, though it had home games in 2007 when the No. 1 seed lacked the facilities

One to watch: Freshman pitcher Kelsey Oh, who has a 13-5 record with a 1.95 ERA

UNCG

Record: 46-11

Notable: Spartans coach Janelle Breneman coached two seasons under Gamecocks coach Beverly Smith in Columbia before taking over UNCG

One to watch: First baseman Marisa Sholtes has smashed 16 home runs in 57 games with a team-high .373 batting average

Liberty

Record: 47-12

Notable: The Flames have never won a tournament game, going 0-2 in 2002 and 2011

One to watch: Pitcher Julia DiMartino, who has a 27-7 record and posted a 1.79 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 215 2/3 innings

Hofstra

Record: 40-12

Notable: The Pride opened their season against USC, losing 4-2, and faced the Gamecocks again a day later, losing 11-0 at a tournament hosted by FIU

One to watch: Catcher/infielder Brittany Allocca is tied for the team lead in average (.353), first in home runs (15), first among regulars in slugging percentage (.712) and first in on-base percentage (.482)

Where: Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field

Watch: All games on WatchESPN

Price: All session booklets are $40 and can be purchased online or by calling the South Carolina ticket office at 803-777-4274. Individual session tickets can be purchased for $15 from TicketMaster.com.

