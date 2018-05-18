How to watch South Carolina's run in the NCAA softball tournament

Friday Schedule: Game 2, South Carolina vs. UNCG, 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 18
Game 1, Liberty (47-12) vs. Hofstra (40-12), 5 p.m. Friday
The rest of the weekend:
Game 3, Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 1 p.m., Saturday, May 19
Game 4, Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 3:30 p.m., Saturday, May 19
Game 5, Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 winner, 6 p.m., Saturday, May 19
Game 6, Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 4 p.m., Sunday, May 20
Game 7 (if needed), Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m., Sunday, May 20
Who:
South Carolina
Record: 45-14
Notable: This is the program's first time hosting since 2002, though it had home games in 2007 when the No. 1 seed lacked the facilities
One to watch: Freshman pitcher Kelsey Oh, who has a 13-5 record with a 1.95 ERA
UNCG
Record: 46-11
Notable: Spartans coach Janelle Breneman coached two seasons under Gamecocks coach Beverly Smith in Columbia before taking over UNCG
One to watch: First baseman Marisa Sholtes has smashed 16 home runs in 57 games with a team-high .373 batting average
Liberty
Record: 47-12
Notable: The Flames have never won a tournament game, going 0-2 in 2002 and 2011
One to watch: Pitcher Julia DiMartino, who has a 27-7 record and posted a 1.79 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 215 2/3 innings
Hofstra
Record: 40-12
Notable: The Pride opened their season against USC, losing 4-2, and faced the Gamecocks again a day later, losing 11-0 at a tournament hosted by FIU
One to watch: Catcher/infielder Brittany Allocca is tied for the team lead in average (.353), first in home runs (15), first among regulars in slugging percentage (.712) and first in on-base percentage (.482)
Where: Carolina Softball Stadium at Beckham Field
Watch: All games on WatchESPN
Price: All session booklets are $40 and can be purchased online or by calling the South Carolina ticket office at 803-777-4274. Individual session tickets can be purchased for $15 from TicketMaster.com.
Comments