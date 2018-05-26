Arizona State strikes first, takes Super Regional opener over Gamecocks

South Carolina supplied a weekend’s worth of dramatic moments to make the NCAA softball tournament Super Regional.
Now the ninth-seeded Gamecocks must to do it again.
Kennedy Clark extended the school season home run record with the Gamecocks’ 65th in the seventh inning, but that was about all the offense they could muster in a 5-2 loss to eighth-seeded Arizona State in the first game of the best-of-three series at ASU’s Farrington Stadium.
Arizona State sophomore left-hander Giselle Juarez took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before Alyssa VanDerveer hit a hard single up the middle to break it up.
The Gamecocks got only three runners on base in the first six innings against Juarez (25-4), whose 0.88 ERA was the lowest among players remaining in the NCAA tournament.
Jana Johns was hit by a pitch with two outs in the second inning, Cayla Drotar walked with one out in the fourth and Johns walked on a 14-pitch at-bat to open the fifth. None reached second. Juarez struck out eight.
Dixie Raley (14-5) shut out Liberty in the first of two elimination games the Gamecocks won Sunday, but the Sun Devils got to her early Friday. Morgan Howe had an RBI double for a 1-0 lead in the first inning, an inning that opened when center fielder Kamryn Watts made a diving catch.
Gortarez hit a two-run homer for a 3-0 lead in the second inning, and the Sun Devils played used four singles and an infield error to score two more in the fourth.
No. 8 South Carolina at No. 9 Arizona State
What: NCAA softball tournament, best-of-three Super Regional series
When: Game two, 9 p.m. Saturday (ESPN2)
Game three (if necessary), 9 p.m. Sunday (ESPNU)
Stream: WatchESPN app
At stake: Women's College World Series berth
