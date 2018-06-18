Gamecocks soccer recruit named the state's best player for 2018

Academic Magnet junior and South Carolina commit Riane Coman was named the S.C. Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year on Monday.
Coman scored 52 goals and had 15 assists in helping Academic Magnet to its second straight Class 2A state championship. The forward had 15 multi-goal games, including 10 hat tricks. Through three seasons, she has scored 121 goals and 42 assists.
“Riane Coman is as good as advertised,” Gray Collegiate coach Emily Heise said. “She is a very dangerous finisher but her speed on the ball makes her filthy. She goes right at defenders daring them to bite and when they do she punishes them.”
Coman has a 3.94 GPA, has volunteered locally as a peer tutor and served a mission trip to the Bahamas.
